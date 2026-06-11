Porsche Unveils Toy Story-Themed 911 Trio Ahead Of Toy Story 5 Premiere

Porsche has unveiling three exclusive 911 models inspired by iconic Toy Story characters, ahead of its premiere, scheduled for 19th June 2026. Created in collaboration with Disney and Pixar ahead of the premiere of Toy Story 5, the three bespoke Porsche 911s pay tribute to Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear.

The special one-off Porsche 911 models were developed by Porsche's renowned Sonderwunsch (Special Wishes) division, which is responsible for some of the brand's most unique custom creations. Notably, all three Porsche 911 cars will be auctioned, with proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross, and Starlight Children's Foundation.

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Porsche 911 Carrera T Inspired By Woody

The Woody-inspired Porsche 911 Carrera T is perhaps the most distinctive of the trio. The sports car gets a special Dark Sea Blue paint finish designed to resemble worn denim jeans. Porsche even used real denim fabric during the painting process to create a unique texture, making it one of the most complex paint jobs the brand has ever attempted.

The Porsche 911 Carrera T also features Coffee Black and Aurum accents, red Woody graphics on the doors, and custom wheels inspired by Woody's sheriff badge. Inside, the cabin gets denim seat inserts, yellow leather with a red checkered pattern inspired by Woody's shirt, and vintage brown leather. Illuminated door sills display Woody's famous phrase, "Ride Like the Wind!"

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Inspired By Jessie

Representing the adventurous cowgirl, Porsche created a unique Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS. Finished in a newly developed Jessie White Metallic paint with a pearl effect, the car also gets Cobalt Blue, Atacama Yellow, and GTS Red detailing inspired by Jessie's outfit.

The red Targa roof mimics Jessie's hat, while the traditional Targa badge has been replaced by her name. Inside, the Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS features Dark Night Blue leather upholstery, denim-style inserts, cowhide-pattern floor mats, and illuminated door sills that greet occupants with a cheerful "YEE HAW!"

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The model is based on the latest 2026 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS, which produces 532bhp

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Inspired By Buzz Lightyear

The most performance-focused of the three is the Buzz Lightyear-inspired Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach Package. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS wears Buzz's signature white, green, and purple colour scheme, while the massive rear wing has been styled to resemble the Space Ranger's deployable wings.

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Custom magnesium wheels feature a special Space Ranger logo designed by Bob Pauley, the original creator of Buzz Lightyear. Even the tyres have been customised with unique "Lightyear" sidewall lettering.

Inside, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets green accents, purple leather details, bespoke Buzz Lightyear graphics, and illuminated door sills displaying the famous quote, "To Infinity and Beyond."

The three one-off Porsche 911 models made their public debut at the Toy Story 5 world premiere in Los Angeles. Porsche says the project celebrates creativity, storytelling, and craftsmanship by transforming beloved Toy Story characters into real-world automotive art.