India-Made Kia Sonet Scores Just 1 Star In Global NCAP Crash Test

The Kia Sonet has received a disappointing result in the latest Global NCAP crash tests, with the India-made compact SUV securing just a 1-star rating for Adult Occupant Protection. However, there is an important detail that Indian buyers should keep in mind. The Kia Sonet tested by Global NCAP was the South African-spec version, which comes with significantly fewer safety features than the model sold in India.

Kia Sonet: South African-Spec Tested By GNCAP

The Kia Sonet evaluated under Global NCAP's Safer Cars for Africa programme was manufactured in India and exported to South Africa. Unlike the Indian-spec Kia Sonet, the tested model was equipped with only dual front airbags and did not offer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard.

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As a result, the crash test rating of this Kia Sonet does not directly reflect the safety package available to customers in India, where six airbags are offered as standard across the entire range.

Kia Sonet GNCAP: Adult Occupant Protection

In the crash test, the Kia Sonet scored 21.29 points out of a possible 34 for adult occupant protection, resulting in a 1-star rating.

Global NCAP reported that protection for the driver's and front passenger's head and neck was good during the frontal impact test. Chest protection for the driver was rated adequate, while the passenger received good chest protection. However, protection for the knees was found to be marginal due to the possibility of contact with hard structures behind the dashboard.

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A major concern highlighted by the testing agency was the vehicle's structural integrity. The footwell area was rated unstable, while the bodyshell was found to be incapable of handling additional crash loads.

In the side impact test, the Kia Sonet offered good protection for the head and pelvis, adequate protection for the abdomen, but poor protection for the chest. The side pole impact test was not conducted because the tested version lacked side curtain airbags.

Kia Sonet: Child Occupant Protection

The Kia Sonet performed better in child safety tests, securing 28.57 points out of 49 and earning a 3-star Child Occupant Protection rating. Both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies received strong protection during frontal and side impact tests when secured in rear-facing child restraint systems using ISOFIX mounts. However, the score was affected by the absence of three-point seatbelts in all seating positions and the lack of a front passenger airbag deactivation function.

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What This Means For Indian Buyers

While the Kia Sonet's 1-star Global NCAP result may appear alarming, it is important to understand that the tested vehicle differs from the India-spec Kia Sonet. The Kia Sonet sold in India comes with six airbags as standard, along with additional safety technologies such as ESC, vehicle stability management, and, on higher variants, ADAS features.

Therefore, this crash test result applies specifically to the export-spec Kia Sonet sold in South Africa and should not be considered a direct indicator of the safety performance of the Kia Sonet available in India.