Tata Sumo Reimagined With Modern Styling, And Rugged Appeal; Looks Rad: Video

The Tata Sumo remains one of the most iconic utility vehicles ever sold in India. Although the SUV was discontinued in 2019 due to the stricter BS6 norms, its strong reputation for durability and practicality still keeps it fresh in the minds of enthusiasts. Now, a new AI-generated render video has imagined what a modern-day Tata Sumo could look like if Tata Motors decided to revive the legendary nameplate.

Photo Credit: SRK Designs

It's worth noting that this is an independent design project by SRD Designs and not an official Tata Motors project. However, the render offers an interesting glimpse into how the Tata Sumo could evolve for today's market. The AI-generated Tata Sumo render transforms the iconic people mover into a contemporary SUV with a far stronger road presence. While the original Tata Sumo was known for its boxy shape and utilitarian design, this reimagined Tata Sumo adopts a cleaner and more sophisticated approach. The front end features slim LED daytime running lights connected by a sleek light bar, flanking a large grille with the Tata logo at the centre. A chunky bumper with silver skid-plate elements further enhances its SUV credentials.

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From the side, the Tata Sumo render maintains the upright proportions that made the original model instantly recognizable. However, the new design adds muscular wheel arches, large alloy wheels, flush door handles, and prominent body cladding. The flat roofline and tall windows serve as subtle reminders of the classic Tata Sumo, while the wider stance and sculpted bodywork give it a much more premium look.

Compared to the classic Tata Sumo Gold, the Tata Sumo render appears significantly more modern and lifestyle-oriented. The old model focused on practicality, offering a spacious cabin and rugged mechanicals for commercial operators and large families. In contrast, this rendered Tata Sumo looks designed to compete with modern body-on-frame SUVs. It combines the rugged DNA of the original Tata Sumo with contemporary styling cues seen on newer Tata vehicles, creating a design that feels both familiar and futuristic.

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Photo Credit: SRK Designs

Talking about the engine details, the Tata Sumo was available with multiple engine options, including a 2.0L four-cylinder Diesel engine, a 2.0L TDi turbocharged engine, and later, the Tata Sumo Gold Spacio gained a 3.0-liter naturally-aspirated diesel engine.

This render may not be an official Tata Motors project, but it does offer an interesting glimpse into how a next-generation Tata Sumo could look if the legendary nameplate ever makes a comeback.