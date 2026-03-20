New Xiaomi SU7 Introduced With 'Dragon Chassis' And 902 Km Range

Xiaomi has launched the updated SU7 sedan in China, introducing a series of changes to its safety equipment, driver-assistance hardware, cabin features and chassis setup. The 2026 model starts at 219,900 yuan (around Rs 29.79 lakh).

New Xiaomi SU7: Powertrain

The refreshed SU7 now standardises several items that were previously reserved for higher trims. All variants come with LiDAR, a 4D millimetre-wave radar and Nvidia's Thor-U computing platform, which offers 700 TOPS of processing power and supports Xiaomi's HAD driver-assistance system. The model is offered with the V6S Plus motor across the lineup, with output rated at 235 kW (315 hp) for the Standard and Pro versions and 508 kW (681 hp) for the Max variant. The Max trim accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.08 seconds, with a top speed of 265 kmph.

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New Xiaomi SU7: Range

Battery options include 73 kWh and 96.3 kWh LFP packs, along with a 101.7 kWh ternary lithium battery. Xiaomi claims CLTC range figures of 720 km, 902 km and 835 km depending on the version. The company also says the platform uses a high-voltage electrical system in the 752V to 897V range, while describing the architecture as 800V-class.

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New Xiaomi SU7: Dimensions

Visually, the SU7 retains its fastback design and measures 4,997 mm in length with a 3,000 mm wheelbase. Exterior changes are limited, but the front fascia now integrates radar hardware more cleanly, while the rear gets a wider tyre setup.

New Xiaomi SU7: Interior

Inside, Xiaomi has revised the cabin with updated materials and interface design. The interior features a 16.1-inch central display, a 7.1-inch rotating instrument cluster and a head-up display, all linked to Xiaomi's smart cockpit system. The setup also supports expanded voice controls and multi-screen interaction.

New Xiaomi SU7: Improvements Over Previous-gen

Xiaomi says structural improvements include wider use of high-strength materials, with 2,200 MPa steel in key areas, nine airbags and a triple-redundant door-unlocking system designed to work in extreme conditions. The battery pack also receives extra underbody protection and coating upgrades.

The company is positioning the updated SU7 as a mid-size electric sedan aimed at rivals such as the Tesla Model 3. It also introduces what Xiaomi calls the "Dragon Chassis", which combines a front double-wishbone suspension with a rear five-link setup. Higher trims add dual-chamber air suspension with adaptive damping and predictive control based on road conditions.