New Kia Seltos Bags 5-Star Safety Rating At Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Kia India has strengthened the appeal of the new Kia Seltos after the SUV secured a full 5-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating. The Seltos, priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), has been available for bookings since December 11 for a token amount of Rs 25,000, while deliveries had commenced from mid-January. Adding to its credentials, the SUV has now scored 31.70/32 in adult protection and 45/49 in child protection, with the rating applicable across all variants.

Kia Seltos Bharat NCAP: Adult Occupant Protection

The Seltos posted an impressive 31.70 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP), placing it among the safest SUVs in its segment. In the frontal offset deformable barrier crash, it managed 15.70/16 points, while the side movable deformable barrier test returned a perfect 16/16.

Protection for the driver's head, chest, pelvis, thighs and right tibia was rated good, while the feet area and left tibia received an adequate score. For the front passenger, all critical body areas were marked as well protected. The SUV also earned an 'OK' result in the side pole impact assessment, further boosting confidence.

Kia Seltos Bharat NCAP: Child Occupant Protection

In Child Occupant Protection (COP), the Seltos scored 45 out of 49 points. It achieved a full 24/24 in dynamic testing and 12/12 for child restraint system (CRS) installation.

The rearward-facing 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies scored maximum marks in both frontal and side crash evaluations. The only deduction came in the vehicle assessment section, where it received 9 out of 13 points, but this still ensured a 5-star overall rating.

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Kia Seltos Safety Features

Safety equipment on the Seltos remains comprehensive right from the entry-level trim. It comes equipped with six airbags, ABS, ESC, TPMS, rear parking sensors, rearview camera, hill-start assist, downhill brake control, all-wheel disc brakes and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.

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This result is also significant because the Seltos has edged past the recently tested Tata Sierra in overall Bharat NCAP scores, highlighting Kia's strong focus on safety upgrades in the latest generation.