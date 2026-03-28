New Hyundai Venue Gets Price Hike: Here's What It Costs Now

Hyundai Motor India has adjusted prices for select variants of its popular compact SUV, the Venue, in March 2026. The changes affect specific petrol and diesel models, with increases ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000, while the overall price range stays at Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the SUV was launched in India in November 2025.

Petrol Variant Price Changes

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual 88 hp and 114 Nm sees the largest hike on the HX5 trim, now Rs 9.55 lakh, up Rs 20,000 from Rs 9.35 lakh. Base HX2 remains Rs 8.00 lakh, and higher trims like HX5+ (Rs 9.99 lakh) and HX6T (Rs 10.80 lakh) hold steady.

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For the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with 120 hp and 172 Nm, DCT variants face smaller rises: HX5 DCT at Rs 10.90 lakh (+Rs 9,000), HX6 DCT at Rs 12.16 lakh (+Rs 9,000), and HX8 DCT at Rs 12.99 lakh (+Rs 5,000). Base HX2 turbo stays Rs 8.89 lakh, and N Line models like N6 (Rs 10.65 lakh) and N10 DCT (Rs 15.40 lakh) are unchanged.

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Diesel Variant Adjustments

Most 1.5-litre diesel variants with 116 hp and 250 Nm increase by Rs 8,000: HX2 now Rs 9.87 lakh, HX5 Rs 10.87 lakh, HX5 AT Rs 11.81 lakh, and HX7 Rs 12.69 lakh. Top-end HX8 AT and HX10 AT remain Rs 13.69 lakh and Rs 15.51 lakh.

Impacts For Buyers

These hikes come amid competition from models like Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Maruti Brezza in the sub-4m SUV segment. Base models retain appeal for budget buyers, but mid-spec diesel and turbo-DCT options now cost more. All prices are ex-showroom, India; on-road figures vary by city due to taxes and insurance.

Hyundai positions the Venue with features like Level 2 ADAS on higher trims, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and multiple powertrain choices. Buyers should check local dealers for exact quotes and any March offers, as the compact SUV market remains competitive.