New Bajaj Pulsar 150 Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The new Bajaj Pulsar 150 has been spotted at a dealership ahead of its expected launch, offering the clearest look yet at the motorcycle's updated platform and equipment. The upcoming model appears to be part of Bajaj Auto's wider Pulsar product offensive, which includes the updated Pulsar N160 and the recently spotted next-generation Pulsar 125.

New Frame And Suspension

The new Pulsar 150 is based on a completely revised platform. It uses a single-downtube frame, replacing the older architecture that has supported the Classic Pulsar range for many years.

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Another important change is at the rear, where the motorcycle gets a preload-adjustable monoshock instead of the twin shock absorbers used on the outgoing model. A conventional telescopic fork continues at the front. This setup mirrors the changes seen on the new Pulsar 125 and should give the 150 a more contemporary chassis layout.

Engine

The most significant mechanical update appears to be the engine. While the outgoing Pulsar 150 uses an air-cooled motor, the new motorcycle gets an air- and oil-cooled unit. The additional cooling system could improve thermal management and give Bajaj more flexibility in tuning the engine, although official output figures have not yet been revealed.

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For reference, the current Pulsar 150 uses a 149.5cc single-cylinder engine producing 14hp and around 13.3Nm of torque. The new model is expected to retain a similar displacement, but its final performance figures and gearbox details will be confirmed at launch.

Updated Design And Features

The new Pulsar 150 carries familiar design proportions, but several details have been revised. It gets a redesigned headlight cowl, a muscular fuel tank with extensions and a slimmer tail section with the signature twin LED tail-lamps.

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The motorcycle also appears to feature a colour LCD instrument cluster, which should be a useful upgrade over the simpler display seen on older versions. Other visible components include alloy wheels and a front disc brake, while the overall styling remains recognisably Pulsar rather than moving in an entirely new direction.

Rivals

Once introduced, the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 will continue to compete with motorcycles such as the TVS Apache RTR 160, Honda CB150 Hornet and other commuter-focused performance bikes. Its price is likely to rise over the current model, although Bajaj has not announced a figure yet.