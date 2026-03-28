Mercedes-Benz Teases Three New SUVs Ahead Of Launch

Mercedes-Benz has released a teaser showcasing three upcoming SUVs, anticipated to be the facelifted versions of its popular GLE, GLE Coupé, and GLS models. This preview signals the brand's continued investment in updating its luxury SUV lineup ahead of its official launches. The move aligns with Mercedes-Benz's strategy to refresh key offerings for enhanced performance and technology.

The GLE and GLE Coupe; facelifts are expected to feature refined exteriors with updated front and rear designs, including new LED headlights and taillights for improved aesthetics and visibility. Interior upgrades will likely include the latest MBUX infotainment system with advanced voice controls and larger displays. Powertrains may incorporate mild-hybrid assistance across petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid variants to meet stricter emission norms while maintaining strong performance.

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The GLS, Mercedes-Benz's flagship full-size SUV, will receive similar evolutionary changes, focusing on greater luxury and space efficiency. Expect enhancements in ride comfort through adaptive air suspension tweaks and superior noise insulation. Engine options will probably mirror the GLE's, with top trims offering V8 power paired with mild-hybrid tech for effortless highway cruising.

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All three SUVs will integrate next-generation driver assistance systems, such as improved autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping aids, prioritising safety. Connectivity improvements include over-the-air updates and augmented reality navigation. In markets like India, these facelifts address competition from BMW and Audi by emphasising premium materials and customizable options.

Mercedes-Benz plans multiple debuts in 2026, with these SUVs potentially arriving mid-year globally. Indian introductions could follow soon after, subject to homologation. Pricing will start above Rs 1 crore ex-showroom for base GLE variants, positioning them as aspirational choices for luxury buyers.