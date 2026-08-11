Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe Breaks Cover 793 Km Range

Mercedes-AMG has introduced the GT 53 4-Door Coupe internationally, marking the entry-spec variant in its all-electric performance flagship line. Positioned below the GT 55 and GT 63, the GT 53 combines dual-motor technology with the longest claimed driving range in the portfolio.

Mercedes-AMG GT 53: Performance

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe is powered by a 106 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack paired with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. This configuration produces 544 hp and 800 Nm of torque, enabling the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. In comparison, the tri-motor GT 55 delivers 816 hp and 1000 Nm, while the flagship GT 63 generates 1169 hp and 1200 Nm.

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Despite lower output figures, the GT 53 achieves the longest claimed range in the lineup - 793 km (WLTP). This is 103 km more than the GT 55 and 107 km more than the GT 63, highlighting its efficiency-focused engineering.

Built on an 800-volt architecture, the GT 53 supports 600 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to recover up to 534 km of range in just 10 minutes

Mercedes-AMG GT 53: Design

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe retains the proportions of its higher-spec siblings but distinguishes itself with unique styling cues. Unlike the GT 63, it does not feature a connected LED light bar, instead adopting star-shaped daytime running lights, a concave AMG grille with vertical slats, and a sculpted hood scoop. At the rear, the car is fitted with three-pod LED tail-lights incorporating tristar elements, framed by gloss black trim for added definition.

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For aerodynamic efficiency, the GT 53 integrates a deployable rear spoiler that automatically activates at speeds above 150 km/h or can be controlled via steering-wheel inputs. Complementing this is a rear diffuser, designed to reduce drag and enhance stability at motorway speeds, ensuring both performance and efficiency are optimised.

Mercedes-AMG GT 53: Interior

The Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe is equipped with a three-screen dashboard layout, comprising a 10.2-inch digital driver's display, a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 14-inch passenger display. The cabin features an AMG-specific steering wheel with a mix of touch-enabled and physical controls, along with paddle shifters that simulate gear changes. Drive modes include Comfort, Sport, Slippery, Eco, Individual, and AMGFORCE Sport+.

Additional highlights include a panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency and illuminated elements, 507 litres of boot space complemented by a 62-litre frunk, and wireless charging pads integrated into the centre console. The GT 53 also offers ambient lighting and adaptive air suspension with torque vectoring for enhanced driving dynamics.

In line with AMG's performance identity, the GT 53 introduces synthesised engine acoustics, replicating the sound profile of the brand's 3.0-litre inline-six, while the GT 55 and GT 63 variants emulate V8 tones.

Mercedes-AMG GT 53: India Entry

In India, Mercedes-Benz currently retails the combustion-powered GT 4-Door Coupe at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.27 crore. The company has not yet announced any plans regarding the introduction of the all-electric GT 53 4-Door Coupe in the Indian market.