Maruti Suzuki To Hyundai: Best-Selling Sedans In October 2025

The festive season has provided a strong push to India's automobile market, with sales of two-wheelers and four-wheelers surging to impressive levels. Attractive discounts and benefits from various brands further boosted demand. While SUVs continue to dominate globally, sedans still enjoy significant popularity among Indian buyers. Here's a look at the top 10 best-selling sedans in October 2025.

Leading the chart is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire that garnered sales of 20,791 units in the month, witnessing a 63.73 percent YoY growth, surpassing the 12,698 units sold in October 2024. The Hyundai Aura is positioned just below the Dzire, with sales of 5,815 units in October 2025.

The Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Virtus held tight to the third and fourth positions in the list with sales of 3,630 and 2,453 units, respectively, in October 2025. The Skoda Slavia registered a total sales of 1,648 units in October 2025, witnessing a 0.67 percent YoY growth as it sold 1,637 units in October'24, placing it in the fifth spot.

Volkswagen Virtus

The sixth best-selling sedan of October 2025 is the Tata Tigor ICE and EV registered cumulative sales of 1,196 units in the month, which is a hike of 926 units from October 2024. This resulted in a 29.16 percent YoY growth of the Tigor in October 2025.

The Hyundai Verna and the Honda City witnessed a negative YoY sales in October 2025. The Verna recorded sales of 824 units, which previously stood at 1,004 units in October 2024. Also, the Honda City managed to sell 578 units in October 2025; the previous figures show sales of 1,004 units in October'24, resulting in a 42.43 percent YoY decrease in October 2025.

The Toyota Camry is the ninth best-selling sedan in October 2025, witnessing a 57 percent YoY growth as it sold a total of 276 units in Oct'25. The Camry managed sales of 176 units in October 2024.