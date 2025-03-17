Maruti Suzuki Fronx Supremacy: Takes 5 Best-Selling Sedans To Outrun This SUV

In February 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx cemented its dominance in the Indian automotive market as the best-selling car in the country, achieving an impressive sales milestone of 21,461 units. Its strong performance stands as a testament to the growing preference for compact SUVs, which are rapidly replacing traditional sedans in consumer preference. While the country's top five sedans collectively managed to sell 26,141 units, the declining trend in sedan sales is undeniable. In light of this, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning to discontinue the Ciaz, further signalling the waning demand for this segment.



Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Leading the sedan category in February 2025 was the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, with sales figures of 14,694 units. However, this marks a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 7% compared to the 15,837 units sold in February 2024. Despite being a consistent performer, the Dzire's numbers reflect the broader challenges faced by sedans in the Indian market.



Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura secured the second spot with 4,797 units sold in February 2025, down from 5,053 units in February 2024. This decline of 5% YoY highlights the shifting customer preference away from sedans, even for models that offer feature-rich packages like the Aura.



Honda Amaze

In contrast, the Honda Amaze bucked the trend with a remarkable YoY growth of 18%. Selling 3,263 units in February 2025, up from 2,778 units in February 2024, the Amaze has managed to carve out a niche for itself. Its reliable performance and customer appeal have fueled this growth despite the market's broader challenges.



Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus also showcased an impressive performance, selling 1,837 units in February 2025 - a 13% YoY increase compared to 1,631 units in February 2024. Its sleek design and premium features seem to resonate with a segment of buyers still committed to sedans.



Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor, however, faced a 9% YoY decline, with sales dropping from 1,712 units in February 2024 to 1,550 units in February 2025. While the Tigor remains a value-for-money proposition, it too is feeling the heat from the SUV wave sweeping the market.