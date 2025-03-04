Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Safety Pack Upgraded, Now Gets ESP

India's most powerful mini truck, Maruti Suzuki Super Carry now comes with ESP, a sophisticated system with seven safety functions designed to safeguard both the driver and cargo, delivering enhanced stability and preventing rollovers. These include an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) to prevent wheel lock-up, and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) to optimize braking across varying loads. Engine Drag Control (EDC) prevents wheel slip during sudden deceleration, while the Traction Control System (TCS) maintains a superior grip on slippery surfaces.Rollover Prevention steps in during critical moments, Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) boosts braking power in emergencies and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) ensures superior stability around sharp turns. With these features, the Super Carry offers unrivalled reliability and peace of mind, ensuring not just vehicle safety but also stability for both business and family.Commenting about the latest safety addition, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to delivering vehicles that empower businesses with power, efficiency, safety, and reliability. The introduction of the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) in the Super Carry underscores our commitment to innovation and customer safety. Trusted for its power, comfort, low maintenance, and profitability, the Super Carry continues to be the ideal partner for our commercial customers. We thank them for their trust and look forward to driving their success together."The Super Carry, powered by Maruti Suzuki's advanced 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, and five-speed manual transmission, ensures superior performance and efficiency. Available at 370+ commercial outlets across 270 cities, this all-around mini truck is a practical offering used across multiple applications including e-commerce, courier, FMCG, and goods distribution amongst others.\