Volkswagen To Launch Tiguan R Line, Golf GTI , And Tayron SUV By 2025 End

Volkswagen is planning to launch the Tiguan R Line, the Golf GTI, and the Tayron in 2025
The Volkswagen lineup in India has been dull for quite some time now with no new addition to the market. However, this year is going to experience a change as Volkswagen is planning to launch the Tiguan R Line, the Golf GTI, and more of its sportier models in India. Apart from the new lineup, the German automaker is also planning to launch an update of the Virtus and the Taigun in 2025.
Also Read: Volkswagen Tera Launched Globally, Most Affordable SUV By The German Automaker
The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line will house a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine under the hood, which is capable of giving out a peak power and torque output of 190 HP and 320 Nm, respectively. The Tiguan R Line will get exterior features like larger air intake channels, and a tweaked front bumper. Along with this, most of the elements will be similar to the second-generation model currently up for sale in the global market.
The Volkswagen Tayron gets a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine, mated with a 7-speed transmission system. It will also offer all-wheel drive as an option. The Tayron is claimed to give a peak power and torque output of 184 HP and 320 Nm, in the base variant and 217 HP and 350 Nm for the top trim.
It has features like front passenger seats with memory function, 10-point massaging seats with heating and ventilation, wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and more. The Tayron is going to knock horns with the Skoda Kodiaq, the Toyota Fortuner, and the Jeep Meridian, in India.
Volkswagen Tiguan R Line: Coming Soon In IndiaThe Volkswagen Tiguan was launched way back in 2021, and now is set to get a new version, the Tiguan R Line which will make its way to the Indian road by April 2025. The R Line is going to be a sporty version of the outgoing SUV.
Also Read: Volkswagen Tera Launched Globally, Most Affordable SUV By The German Automaker
The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line will house a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine under the hood, which is capable of giving out a peak power and torque output of 190 HP and 320 Nm, respectively. The Tiguan R Line will get exterior features like larger air intake channels, and a tweaked front bumper. Along with this, most of the elements will be similar to the second-generation model currently up for sale in the global market.
Volkswagen Golf GTI: Plans For India LaunchThe Volkswagen Golf GTI is also coming back to India. The expected launch is anticipated by August 2025. It will get a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine, churning a peak power of 265 HP. The Golf GTI will be launched in India in a sportier version, as revealed in April 2024, with features like 18-inch Richmond diamond cut alloy wheels, aggressive bumper designs, tartan seat upholstery, GTI steering, and more.
Volkswagen Tayron: Expected Launch By 2025 EndVolkswagen showcased the India-bound Tayron at the Beijing Motor Show last year and is now likely to debut by the end of 2025.
The Volkswagen Tayron gets a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo petrol engine, mated with a 7-speed transmission system. It will also offer all-wheel drive as an option. The Tayron is claimed to give a peak power and torque output of 184 HP and 320 Nm, in the base variant and 217 HP and 350 Nm for the top trim.
It has features like front passenger seats with memory function, 10-point massaging seats with heating and ventilation, wireless phone charging, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and more. The Tayron is going to knock horns with the Skoda Kodiaq, the Toyota Fortuner, and the Jeep Meridian, in India.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world