Volkswagen Tera Launched Globally, Most Affordable SUV By The German Automaker

After being teased and spotted testing for several months now, Volkswagen has finally unveiled the much anticipated Tera SUV. It is going to be the most affordable SUV by the automaker. The Volkswagen Tera SUV has been entirely designed in Brazil and was showcased at the Rio de Janeiro Samba School Parade at the Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro. Currently, there is no voice from the company regarding the engine and mechanical specs of the Tera, and only the exterior and interior design have been revealed.

Volkswagen Tera SUV: Engine And Powertrain

The engine and powertrain specifications of the Volkswagen Tera have not been revealed by the company. However, as per reports, it houses a 1.0-liter TSi three-cylinder, petrol engine, capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 116.38 HP and 178 Nm, respectively.

Volkswagen Tera SUV: Exterior And Interior

The Volkswagen Tera SUV seeks design inspiration from the next-gen Tiguan and the Taos facelift. It is the smallest SUV offered by the brand and has exterior elements like- a thin honeycomb grille with a large Volkswagen label, sleek LED, and broken-off LED DRLs. The front bumper also houses two air dams. The Volkswagen also gets 10-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The Volkswagen Tera SUV will make its way to India by the beginning of 2026

The interior of the Volkswagen Tera SUV has been kept simple and features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is a freestanding unit. The feature list also includes ADAS packaged, ambient lighting, a smartphone charging system, automatic climate control, and more.

Volkswagen Tera SUV: Launch And Rivals

The Volkswagen Tera has not announced its India launch. However, as of now, the German automaker is set to launch the Tera in Brazil by May 2025. As per estimates, the Tera SUV will make its way to India by the beginning of 2026.

The Volkswagen Tera SUV will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the Hyundai Venue, the Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Kia Sonet.