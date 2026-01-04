Mahindra XUV 7XO Debut Tomorrow -Here's What We Know So Far

Mahindra is set to debut the much-anticipated XUV 7XO on 5 January 2025, marking a significant addition to its SUV portfolio. The company has steadily built excitement with a series of teaser videos, offering glimpses of key features and design highlights. Adding to the buzz, an undisguised version of the model was recently spotted at a dealership, giving enthusiasts a closer look ahead of launch. With expectations running high, the debut promises to showcase Mahindra's latest advancements in styling, technology, and performance through the new XUV 7XO.

Engine And Powertrain

Under the hood, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO will retain the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines used on the outgoing XUV700. Both these units can be paired with either a manual or automatic transmission. The top-end variant of the XUV700 comes with an all-wheel-drive configuration, which will likely be carried forward to the XUV 7XO.

Exterior Design

Mahindra's teasers have revealed key updates to the XUV 7XO's exterior, drawing inspiration from the brand's latest electric concepts. The SUV's front fascia now sports redesigned LED daytime running lights, projector headlamps, and a refreshed grille accented with vertical chrome detailing. At the rear, a connected full-width light bar with inverted L-shaped elements adds a contemporary touch. Enhancements continue with new dual-tone alloy wheels, revised bumpers, and fresh paint options, all combining to give the XUV 7XO a sharper, more modern presence.

Interior

On the inside, the Mahindra XUV 7XO will host the brand's first triple-screen dashboard layout on an internal combustion engine model. The cabin also features a panoramic sunroof, a triple-tone dashboard, and a redesigned center console. Premium touches such as improved upholstery, revamped door trims, and a brown-and-tan steering wheel further distinguish the cabin.

Features

On the feature list, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO will get a 540-degree camera system, replacing the 360-degree setup seen earlier, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and more.

Pre-Booking

Mahindra has commenced bookings for the upcoming XUV 7XO, allowing interested buyers to reserve the SUV with a payment of Rs 21,000. However, the exact price list of the model-wise pricing is expected to be announced tomorrow.