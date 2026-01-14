Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Open At Rs 21,000: Check Specs, Features And More

Mahindra has begun accepting bookings for its latest SUV, the XUV 7XO, with a token amount set at Rs 21,000. This newly introduced model steps in as the successor to the XUV700 and comes with a host of updates. Buyers can expect a redesigned exterior, a refreshed cabin layout, and a more extensive features list, all aimed at enhancing the three-row SUV's appeal. Here's a quick rundown of the highlights that make the XUV 7XO stand out.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Engine Specs

The Mahindra XUV 7XO retains its familiar powertrain options, offering a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 203 hp alongside a 2.2-litre diesel unit rated at 185 hp. Both motors are available with the choice of 6-speed manual or automatic gearboxes, ensuring flexibility for different driving preferences.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Exterior

The XUV 7XO arrives with a sharper, more aggressive front design. A freshly styled grille takes center stage, complemented by LED DRLs that now feature bolder, more defined contours. Mahindra has also introduced new 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, redesigned bumpers, and updated taillights for a more modern look. The SUV's front lighting setup has been upgraded with revised LED headlamps framed by distinctive boomerang-shaped DRLs, while the tail-lamps now showcase intricate hexagonal detailing. In profile, the silhouette remains close to that of the outgoing XUV700, with the alloy wheel design being the most noticeable change.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Interior And Features

Step inside the new XUV 7XO and you're greeted by a refreshed cabin finished in a dual-tone brown and beige theme. The dashboard now houses an expansive triple-screen setup, each display measuring 12.3 inches, creating a tech-forward cockpit experience. Comfort has been enhanced with electrically adjustable front seats, including a "boss mode" function for the passenger side, while customisable ambient lighting and a redesigned steering wheel add to the premium feel.

Mahindra has also packed the SUV with a host of advanced features. A 540-degree camera system improves visibility, while ventilated seating is offered for the first two rows. Climate and audio controls are managed through a sleek touch-based panel, and entertainment is powered by a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos support. Wireless charging further boosts convenience, and the vehicle comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, fine-tuned specifically for Indian road conditions.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variants And Price