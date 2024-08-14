Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.99 Lakh

Prices for Mahindra Thar Roxx start at Rs. 12.99 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-door SUV has been officially revealed by Mahindra. It is one of the most anticipated car launches of 2024 and takes the story forward, four years after the new-generation Thar 3-door SUV was showcased on August 15, 2020, four years ago. The Thar Roxx (yet to get used to the name) aims to draw potential customers with its robust appeal, enhanced practicality and a significantly longer list of features compared to the Thar 3-door. The base petrol model is priced at Rs. 12.99 lakh and the base diesel model is priced at Rs. 13.99 lakh. Prices for the mid and top-spec variants will be revealed tomorrow.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Design

it is evident that Mahindra has changed things much further away from how the audience expected them to be. The rear quarter glass is triangular to accommodate a thicker B-pillar. While it looks quite appalling on the hard-top trim, it could give the Thar Roxx a seductive silhouette when it plans to go topless. Also, the Thar Roxx features a slanted roof, which is inviting not-so-pleasing opinions on the internet. The design for the alloy wheel is fresh, as opposed to the three-door model. In addition, the circular rear wheel arches of the outgoing model are now replaced with squarish wheel arches.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine Options

The Thar Roxx is just a couple of days away from its official launch. But it seems like Autocar India has their hands on some official Thar documents, which reveal the SUV's specifications. They report that the Mahindra Thar Roxx will get two engine choices - 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L turbo-diesel. The petrol will be offered in two guises - 160 Hp and 170 Hp. The oil burner too, will be sold in two states of tunes - 132 Hp and 171hp. Also, there will be two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Off-Road Equipment

The 5-door iteration of the Thar will come equipped with a more advanced suspension setup than the outgoing 3-door model. It will utilise Scorpio-N-derived FSD shock absorbers with a penta-link suspension setup on the rear. Also, it will feature an electronic brake-locking differential on the front and a mechanically locking rear differential. Moreover, there will be a low-ratio transfer case with a lever, just like the Thar 3-door. The list will include an offroad crawl control and an intelli-turn assist feature. As for the numbers, the breakover angle now stands at 23.6 degrees, the approach angle at 41.3 degrees, and 36.1 degrees of departure angle. Also, it will have a water-wading depth of 650 mm.

In theory, it will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, but there is no direct rival to the Thar Roxx, which stands in a segment of its own.