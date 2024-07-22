Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-Door SUV; What To Expect

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will make its India debut on August 15, 2024

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is all set to be launched and make its debut on August 15, 2024. And Mahindra released a new teaser video which gave us a glimpse of how the new and highly anticipated Thar 5-door looks like. The new Thar Roxx will be more practical and comfort-oriented than the 3-door Thar which was a success for a brand and is still going strong. There's much more on offer and we tell you what all features you can expect on the new Mahindra Thar Roxx 5-door off-road SUV.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV To Be Called Mahindra Thar Roxx

Bookings And Launch

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will make its debut on August 15 and we expect the bookings to begin on the same day. It isn't clear whether the prices of the car will be revealed on the same day or sometime later. We expected the prices to be at a slight premium over the Thar 3-door.

Engine Options

Expect Mahindra to offer all the engine options on the Thar Roxx, which is also on offer on the Thar 3-door. There will be a 2.0-litre petrol, 2.2-litre diesel and most likely a 1.5-litre diesel RWD on offer too, making an accessible model for those who don't want a 4WD. Expect manual and automatic gearboxes as well.

Chassis

Expect the Thar 5-door to have a slightly different chassis than the one on the standard model. That's because the extended length and wheelbase will be similar to the Scorpio-N. Expect changes in the suspension setup and wheel sizes as well.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-door SUV Photos Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Practicality

Now the Thar 3-door was a definite success for Mahindra and the company expects the Thar Roxx to be successful, with its practical and comfort-oriented outlook, yet retaining its off-roading prowess. We expect the Thar Roxx to be even more comfortable and with the addition of two extra seats and two extra doors will make the off-road SUV even more practical and suitable for long distance travel. But we doubt that the Thar Roxx will be a 7-seater. It will be a 5-seater, with a bench seat at the rear and a usable boot which can be used to haul luggage.

Design & Features

The new Thar Roxx will get a significantly longer list of features. Expect Mahindra to offer a dual-zone climate control, a bigger touchscreen and smartphone connectivity, rear AC vents and even a sunroof. Expect the SUV to have 360-degree camera too along with few ADAS features too. The front-end will have an updated design, with a different grille and a LED projector lights along with C-shaped DRLs.

Expected Pricing

Prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx could start at Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 20-21 lakh for the top-spec automatic variant. It will go up against the likes of the Force Gurkha 5-door and other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny as well.