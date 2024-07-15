Mahindra Thar 5-Door Leaks Ahead Of Launch: Here's All About It

Mahindra Thar in its second-generation avatar saw a warm response from the audience. The primary reason for the strong demand is its design, inspired by the legendary Jeep Wrangler. Of course, it has its unique distinctions to keep away from a legal suit. Witnessing the rush to showrooms for the Mahindra Thar, the Indian UV giant decided to launch the RWD avatar of the SUV and development work began for the 5-door iteration. The latter is slated to launch in August this year. The anticipation around the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door is high, and stirring things further are freshly-leaked pictures of the forthcoming SUV. Well, here's all you should know about the Mahindra Thar 5-door.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Design

The Mahindra Thar 5-door's leaked images reveal several exciting updates. The overall design language retains the rugged and iconic look of the Thar, but with an extended wheelbase to accommodate the additional doors. This change not only improves accessibility but also enhances interior space, making it more practical for family use. The exterior showcases familiar elements like the front bumper, bonnet, and circular headlamps. However, the headlamp cluster is completely new. The grille now gets a busier design. The rear doors get the handles fixed around the c-pillars, and the rear quarter glass is triangular, which might not be of everyone's liking.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Specs

The Thar 5-door's engine choices will include a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L mHawk oil burner. There will be both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission choices on offer. Yes, the 5-door Thar will come equipped with a 4x4 drivetrain, comprising a low-ratio gearbox, MLD at rear axles, and brake-locking front axles. To keep prices competitive, a 4x2 variant could be a part of the list. The SUV will be longer than the 3-door Thar, while the height and width will remain unchanged.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Interior & Features

Mahindra has been testing the Thar 5-door for over two years now. In the course, its dashboard layout has leaked on the internet. Unlike the 3-door iteration, the new 5-door Thar Armada is expected to come with a dual-tone black-brown shade for the interior. The rear seats will be more spacious this time and easily accessible, too. A generous increment on the boot space is also on the cards. As for features, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will have a long list, including a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, premium sound system, 360-degree camera, ADAS, keyless entry, automatic AC and more.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door Price & Launch Date

Mahindra is tight-lipped about the launch date yet, but it is anticipated to be 15 August for obvious reasons. The prices for the Mahindra Thar 5-door could start from around Rs 13 lakh and top out at around Rs 25 lakh, ex-showroom.

