Tata Curvv To Launch On August 7: Here's All About Upcoming Coupe SUV

Tata Curvv coupe SUV is on its final run of tests, and it will soon hit the production lines as the launch nears. Yes! The brand has confirmed that the upcoming Tata Curvv SUV will officially go on sale in the Indian market on August 7. It was recently showcased in its production-spec guise at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The company has been teasing the SUV and sharing clips of the testing process on the internet for quite some time now. With the launch date confirmed, we can say that Tata Motors is eyeing strong festive season sales this year. But what all does Curvv get? Well, read on to find out.

Tata Curvv Design

The Curvv will be one of the hottest cars to roll off Tata Motors' production line. It is based on a modified version of Nexon's platform but sports a coupe-like roofline, making it look seductive. It will be the first of its kind in this segment. The front fascia will sport a high-set bonnet with a slim LED light bar running across with width, functioning as LED DRLs. Around the rear, a similar treatment for the tail lamps will be followed. Sideways, it will look appealing with a sporty silhouette. Also, the Curvv will be larger than the Nexon, but smaller than the Harrier.

Tata Curvv Features

Going by the spy shots and concept model's images, the Curvv will don a minimalistic theme for the interior. It will get 2 displays on the dashboard for the instrument cluster and infotainment unit. The steering wheel could be borrowed from the existing models, and it will come equipped with paddle shifters. The feature list will further include - L2 ADAS, an 8-speaker sound system, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, an air purifier and more.

Tata Curvv Specs

There's no concrete information on the powertrain. However, Tata Motors has revealed that it is developing a new 1.2L GDI turbo-petrol motor that will boast higher power and torque figures. It could be seen on the Curvv. Moreover, the Curvv could borrow the 1.5L diesel engine from the Nexon. There will be an EV powertrain on offer as well. As for the gearbox choices, Tata Motors will offer the choice of both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Also Read - Tata Curvv Shows Off Water-Wading, Temperature-Bearing Skills In Videos: Watch

Tata Curvv Price

The Tata Curvv will be pitted against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and more. Since all of these SUVs have a starting price of nearly Rs 11 lakh, ex-showroom, we are expecting a similar figure for the Curvv too. It might top out at around Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom.

