Tata Curvv Shows Off Water-Wading, Temperature-Bearing Skills In Videos: Watch

Tata Motors is preparing to launch a new SUV in the country - Curvv. We all know about it and saw its near-production concept with a petrol-powerplant at the last Auto Expo. The carmaker has been testing for quite some time now. Spyshots have revealed its silhouette, which has raised the excitement around the Curvv. The upcoming Tata Curvv will be a coupe SUV, sitting in between the Harrier and the Nexon. Yes! It will be the much-needed rival from the indigenous brand for the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. If all goes right, it could be to Creta, what the Punch is to the Exter. Expect it to score big marks on the design front, at least. The brand has released some videos on its official YouTube channel, showcasing Curvv's water-wading, gradient-climbing, heat-bearing, and cold-sustaining skills.

In another video, the Curvv can be seen doing some action around Jaisalmer and in Ladakh. The vehicle is shown operating seamlessly in both scorching heat and freezing cold, reflecting its ability to maintain performance and reliability in varied climates.

The video shot in Jaisalmer claims that the temperature was 50 degrees Celsius, whereas, in the hilly environment, it ranged from -20 to 30 degrees Celsius at an elevation of more than 17,000 ft from the sea level. These numbers testify to Tata Motors' sheer interest in making the Curvv capable of handling extremes of both ends. However, for real-world tests, we will have to wait until its launch.

The videos further show different kinds of underhood ventilation openings on the test mules, giving a hint of multiple powertrain choices. The dashboard shows a battery indicator, confirming the arrival of the Curvv EV as well. The Curvv will also get steering-mounted paddle shifters and a rotary dial for driving modes, namely City, Eco, and Spot.

The video highlights the Curvv's capability to navigate deep water. This water-wading demonstration is done at the brand's R&D centre. Furthermore, it takes up a 50% gradient with ease, even in reverse gear. In all likelihood, the Curvv will be a strong contender in the mid-size SUV space, where the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and MG Astor compete with each other.