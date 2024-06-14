Tata Motors To Launch 4 New EVs In India by FY26: Curvv EV To Sierra EV

Tata Motors revealed a slew of products at the 2023 Auto Expo. A few of them have already reached showroom floors, while some wait for their turn. In a recent investor presentation, the Indian automaker has revealed the timeline for some of the most anticipated models. The company is also developing new 1.2L and 1.5L direct-injection turbo-petrol models, but it has shared the timeline of its upcoming EV models. Thus, we now know, what is cooking at Tata Motors' kitchen (R&D centre).

Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV was showcased at the company's pavilion at Auto Expo 2023. It received praises for its coupe-like styling and is certainly a highly-awaited model by the audience. The Curvv EV's launch is scheduled to take place in FY2025. In all likelihood, the launch will be exercised right ahead of the festive season this year. The Curvv EV will also be sold with ICE powertrains. So, expect it to hide the new 1.2L turbo-petrol under its bonnet.

Tata Harrier EV

Another electric car to roll off from Tata Motor's launch floors this year is the Tata Harrier EV. The electrified version of the Harrier was revealed at the Auto Expo last year with bolder styling. Interestingly, it was equipped with an AWD setup. The presentation document also talks about this feature, further reinforcing its presence on the upcoming Harrier EV. Talking of the launch date, the Harrier EV is expected to hit the showroom floors by the last quarter of FY2025.

Tata Sierra EV

The Sierra is one of the oldest nameplates of the Tata stable. It is ready to make a comeback, and the company has confirmed that it will make its entry in the EV form in FY2026. The Sierra will also be launched with IC engine powertrain options. The Sierra EV is sport a 5-door layout this time. In terms of looks, it will largely remain unchanged from the near-production concept displayed at the Auto Expo pavilion.

Tata Avinya

Tata Motors' first 'Born Electric' vehicle with an EV-specific skateboard platform will be the Avinya. It is also lined up for an FY26 launch. The Avinya made its first public appearance at the Auto Expo last year. The EV is expected to be an aspirational nameplate in the Indian market with its futuristic design cues and skateboard architecture.