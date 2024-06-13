2024 Tata Nexon EV Bags 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating: Watch Here

The Tata Nexon is the torch-bearer of the 5-star crash test rating banner. It was the first Indian vehicle that received a full 5-star rating from Global NCAP. Also, its electrified sibling - the Tata Nexon EV, was the first high-voltage EV Indian-manufactured EV. Recently, the electric SUV has received a mid-cycle update. Soon after the make-up exercise, it attempted the Bharat NCAP crash test exercise, only to pass it with full marks.

Watch 2024 Tata Nexon EV Bharat NCAP Crash Test

2024 Tata Nexon EV: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Rating

The Tata Nexon EV has bagged a full 5-star rating for adult safety and child safety protection. The SUV has received 29.86 points for adult occupant protection and 44.95 points for child occupant protection.

2024 Tata Nexon EV: Safety Features

Talking of standard safety equipment, the Nexon EV gets front, side, and curtain airbags, along with ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder, pre-tensioners for seat belts, traction control, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors and more. In fact, the Nexon EV range gets high-speed alerts for 80 kmph, 100 kmph, and 120 kmph marks.

2024 Tata Nexon EV: Front Impact Test

For the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Nexon EV scored 14.26 points, while for the side movable deformable barrier test, it recorded a score of 15.60 points. These were awarded from a total of 16 points, respectively.

2024 Tata Nexon EV: Price & Range

The Nexon EV is currently on sale in India at a starting price of Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops out at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is retailed with two battery choices - 30.2 kWh and 40.5 kWh, delivering claimed ranges of 325 km and 465 km, respectively.