Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) has announced its sales report for the month of August 2025. Mahindra's auto sales for the month of August 2025 stood at 75,901 vehicles (PV+CV), a flat growth including exports. Mahindra & Mahindra secured the 4th place in the August 2025 sales tally.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 39,399 vehicles in the domestic market, observing a decline of 9 per cent, and overall, 40,846 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 22,427.

According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "August witnessed relatively robust demand in the SUV segment amidst anticipated GST rate changes. This month, Mahindra reported 7.4% YoY growth in PV Vahan registrations. In our commercial vehicles segment, Vahan registrations grew by 16% YoY (<7.5T LCV category).

With the final GST announcement approaching, we consciously decided to bring down the wholesale billing to minimise the stock being carried by our dealers. We look forward to the GST rationalisation, which would be a demand driver through the festive season.

Total vehicle sales stood at 75,901 units, marking a flat growth compared to the same period last year, with SUV sales of 39,399 units recording a 9% YoY decline."

Mahindra and Maindra recorded sales of 2,956 units of the LCV<2T vehicles in August 2025, which previously stood at 2,957, accounting for a marginal decline of 1 per cent. Meanwhile, it sold 19,502 units of the LCV 2-3.5T in August'25, surpassing 17,263 units of August 2024.

Mahindra Three-Wheeler August 2025 Sales

Mahindra's three-wheeler segment registered a positive response with a growth of 13 per cent, as it sold 10,527 units in August 2025, surpassing sales of 9,326 units in August 2024.

Talking about the export, Mahindra & Mahindra exported a total of 3,548 units in August 2025, surpassing the 3,060 units exported in August'24. This has credited M&M with an export hike of 16 per cent in August 2025.