Speeding Thar Mows Down 2 Sisters Returning From Chandigarh College, 1 Dead

A speeding Mahindra Thar ran over two sisters in Chandigarh's Sector 46 on Wednesday, killing one of them.

The sisters- Sojef and Isha- belonged to the Burali Area and were studying at the Dev Samaj College for Women. Sojef died, while Isha was seriously injured.

Driver Flees From Spot

The sisters, residents of Chandigarh's Burali Area, were returning from college and were waiting for an auto rickshaw on the roadside when the speeding Thar hit them.

The car's driver fled from the spot.

Locals immediately rushed the sisters to the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, but Sojef succumbed to her injuries, while Isha is under treatment.

Police Searching For Driver Using CCTV

The police have traced the details of the accused driver with the help of the Thar's registration number.

The police traced the driver's house address to Sector 21. However, they found out that the driver no longer lived there. The police are now searching for the accused using CCTV.