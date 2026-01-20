Lamborghini Hits 10,747 Deliveries In 2025, Sets New Global Record

Lamborghini achieved a record 10,747 vehicle deliveries worldwide in 2025, surpassing the previous year's milestone. As per the brand, the achievement comes despite challenging market conditions. This performance underscores the success of the brand's hybridisation strategy, with strong demand for its electrified models.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO, stated: Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: "Despite challenging market conditions, we are very proud of the results achieved in 2025, which confirm Lamborghini's ability to stand out even in a complex global environment."

"The performance recorded reflects our capacity to interpret market dynamics and to make strategic choices that respond concretely to our customers' expectations. This approach does not aim for peaks in volumes, but allows us to consolidate the results achieved following the growth of recent years," he added.

Deliveries remained solid across regions: EMEA led with 4,650 units, followed by the Americas at 3,347, and Asia Pacific with 2,750. Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, credited the results to brand-strengthening efforts, competitive products, exclusive distribution, and dealer collaboration amid geopolitical and macroeconomic turbulence.

Key models driving growth included the Revuelto, Lamborghini's first V12 hybrid super sports car, and the Urus SE plug-in hybrid SUV. The Temerario, launched in 2024, begins customer deliveries in January 2026, with orders booked for about 12 months. This positions Lamborghini as the only luxury super sports car maker with a fully hybridised range.

Additional highlights featured the Temerario GT3 racer unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, developed entirely by Lamborghini Squadra Corse for the 2026 GT3 championships. In August at Monterey Car Week, the limited-edition Fenomeno debuted with 29 units, powered by a hybrid V12 system delivering 1,080 CV, the most powerful V12 in brand history, and marking a new design direction on the Centro Stile's 20th anniversary.