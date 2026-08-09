KTM RC 160 Prices Hiked By Rs 15,000; Here's What Yamaha R15 Rival Costs

KTM India has increased the price of its entry-level fully faired motorcycle, the RC 160, by around Rs 15,000. The sportbike is now priced at Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom), making it more expensive. Meanwhile, it continues to compete against rivals such as the Yamaha R15 V4.

The price revision places the KTM RC 160 close to the top-end Yamaha R15 V4, which costs around Rs 2,000 less at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The Yamaha also offers features such as a TFT instrument display, traction control and a quickshifter, factors that could influence buyers comparing the two motorcycles.

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The updated pricing also changes the position of the RC 200 within KTM's range. At Rs 2.32 lakh (ex-showroom) the larger motorcycle costs approximately Rs 32,000 more than the RC 160. For some buyers, the relatively small gap may make the RC 200 a more appealing choice, particularly because of its larger engine and stronger performance.

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The KTM RC 160 is powered by a 164.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It produces 18.73bhp at 9,500rpm and 15.5Nm of torque at 7,500rpm, with power sent to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox. KTM claims a top speed of 118kmph.

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The motorcycle uses a trellis frame and is equipped with 37mm inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking hardware includes a 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

Other equipment includes a 13.75-litre metal fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, full-LED lighting and an LCD instrument cluster. The riding position and chassis are designed to give the RC 160 a sportier character, although the committed ergonomics may not suit every rider for everyday use.