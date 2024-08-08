Kia India Completes 1 Million Unit Sales, Seltos Remains Top Contributer

Kia India is celebrating its fifth year in the country. The carmaker has completed 59 months of operations in our market and has announced the achievement of the 1 million unit sales milestone. In fact, it is the fastest-growing carmaker in the country, as Kia is the first to achieve this milestone in only 59 months. The brand's mid-size SUV - Kia Seltos, has been a significant success driver for the company, accounting for over 48% of its total domestic sales. Following Seltos, Sonet and Carens contribute 34% and 16% to Kia India's total domestic dispatches, respectively.

Launched in 2019, the company revolutionised the Indian Automotive Industry with its futuristic technology and cutting-edge design, helping it to become one of the most aspirational car brands in the country. With 42% of its sales coming from the top trims, Kia India broke the common disbelief that India is only a cost-conscious market. With its thoughtful product intervention and trim strategy, Kia also grew the adoption of automatic and newer transmission technology in India.

Currently, Kia India offers 3 automatic transmissions - IVT, 6AT and 7DCT, which contribute 32% of its total sales. Kia also launched iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) with Sonet in 2020, contributing 15% to its domestic dispatches. The company's Petrol to Diesel ratio remains at 59%:41% currently.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, "We have been achieving milestones constantly since our launch in record time. These milestones become even more important when you face diversity at every step of this country and competition from legacy players with more than a decade of experience. Achieving 1 million domestic sales is a testament to our continued focus on the Indian market and the need gap of the Indian customers. My heartfelt thanks to all our customers who have shown trust in our brand and made us one of the most loved carmakers in the country."

He further added, "Kia is synonymous with innovation. With our latest technology, design, and in-car features, we constantly challenge established practices, not only in India but globally as well. We will soon launch our global flagships in India this year, followed by a home-grown new model, which will prove the above claim. India is a thriving ground for automotive companies, and with our innovative and aspirational products and services, we are sure to be one of the major catalysts to the growth of the Indian Automotive Industry."

The company started with an annual sales volume of 45,226 units in 2019, which grew to 140,505 units in 2020, 181,583 units in 2021, and 254,556 units in 2022. Last year, Kia solidified its presence with annual sales of 255,000 units. Until now, Kia has sold almost 1.5 Lakh units in the first 7 months of 2024 in the domestic market, indicating a healthy progression to the upcoming festive season. The brand has expanded its footprint in the country with a widespread network of 588 touchpoints across 256 cities.

India is also a significant export base for Kia Corporation, with Kia India dispatching over 2.6 lakh units to over 100 export markets. Kia India's cumulative sales (Including overseas dispatches) stand at almost 1.3 million units.