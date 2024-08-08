Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Recall Announced, Citing Faulty Steering Gearbox Assembly

Maruti Suzuki is a name, often associated with the term 'Small Reliable Cars' for the all right reasons. The company has been the best-selling carmaker in the country for the largest of the time. In a new series of events, the company has announced a recall of 2,555 units of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback, citing a faulty steering gearbox assembly. The brand is reaching out to owners of suspected vehicles to conduct a voluntary check for the issue.

As claimed by the brand, it is trying to connect with consumers to sort this issue out. Talking of effects that a faulty steering gearbox assembly can possess - it can lead to misaligned steering, play in the steering gearbox, and even a total failure of the steering assembly. These issues can lead to poor drivability and handling of the car. Well, we advise owners of faulty cars to not drive their vehicles but to get them inspected at a Maruti Suzuki service centre near them. And, if the part is found to be faulty, it will be replaced free of cost.

Talking of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, it's the most affordable offering of the brand in the country today. Prices for the Alto K10 start from Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base-spec LXI trim, and it tops out at Rs 5.96 lakh, ex-showroom. The Alto K10 is offered with a 1.0L 3-pot NA petrol motor that can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki offers the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit too. The K10 delivers a claimed mileage of 24.39 kmpl with a stick shift, 24.90 kmpl with the AMT, and 33.85 km/kg with CNG as fuel.