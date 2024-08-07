Tata Curvv ICE Unveiled; Launch On 2 September

Tata Motors has launched the Curvv EV in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the prices of the Curvv with internal combustion engines are still not available and will be announced on 2 September. The Curvv will be available in 8 variants and 5 colours. It will be a rival to the mid size SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate and the upcoming Citroen Basalt.

The Tata Curvv will be launched with multiple powertrain and drivetrain options. It will get a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a new 124hp/225 Nm turbo GDi petrol engine option that debuts with the Curvv. The gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT (DCA in Tata speak). The Curvv will also be the first offering in its segment to pack a DCT with a diesel engine.

Tata has already listed most of the details about the features set. It will include LED exterior lighting for front and rear, panoramic sunroof with voice command, flush-fitting door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels and JBL-branded speaker system, ventilated front and powered seats and powered tailgate with gesture function. The tech is taken care of by a big touch screen and digital driver display. The safety features on offer include six airbags, level 2 ADAS features, hill hold assist and hill descent control among others.

The Tata Curvv will have to enter a crowded mid-size segment which already has stalwarts like the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder.

