Tata Curvv Gets Price Hike- Here's How Much Creta Rival Costs Now

Tata Motors has revised the prices of the Curvv coupe-SUV with immediate effect. With the changes in place, the vehicle is now more expensive by up to Rs 13,000, depending on the variant. Along with this, the brand has made changes in the prices of other models as well. Specifically, the Tiago, Tiago NRG, and the Tigor.

The starting price for the Curvv's entry-level model remains at Rs. 10 lakh. The prices for several other variants, including the Accomplished S GDI turbo-petrol MT Dark Edition, Accomplished S GDI turbo-petrol DCA Dark Edition, Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol MT Dark Edition, Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol DCA Dark Edition, Smart diesel MT, Accomplished S diesel MT Dark Edition, Accomplished S diesel DCA Dark Edition, Accomplished+ A diesel MT Dark Edition, and Accomplished+ A diesel DCA Dark Edition, also stay the same.

A price increase of Rs. 3,000 applies to the Creative S GDI turbo-petrol MT, Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol DCA, Creative+ S GDI turbo-petrol MT, Creative+ S GDI turbo-petrol DCA, Accomplished S GDI turbo-petrol MT, Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol MT, and Accomplished+ A GDI turbo-petrol DCA versions of the Tata Curvv. All remaining variants experience a consistent price change of Rs. 13,000.

The Tata Curvv is available with three different engine options: two petrol variants and one diesel variant. The 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine produces 118 hp alongside 170 Nm of torque. The Curvv's 1.2-litre Hyperion petrol engine offers 123 hp and 225 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine has an output of 116 hp and 260 Nm. Each engine choice comes with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCA. With these specs, the Tata Curvv competes against models like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and others.