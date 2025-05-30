Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Gifts Mom Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV: Watch

Indian cricketer and fast bowler playing with the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, Arshdeep Singh, has bought a brand new Tata Curvv Coupe SUV. The update was shared on social media platforms with a video showing the cricketer taking delivery of the vehicle with his parents. Based on the visuals, the athlete seems to have chosen the internal combustion engine version of the car. The brand offers the option of an electric vehicle powertrain, as well.

The video shows Arshdeep Singh entering the dealership with his parents. Upon entry, they are welcomed by the staff with flowers. Later on, everyone proceeds to celebrate their new possession by cutting a cake. By the end, they unveil the car, and the cricketer hands over the key to his mother.

Based on the video, Arshdeep Singh has chosen the Pure Grey colour of the vehicle. Besides grey, the first Coupe-SUV by Tata Motors is also available in Gold Essence, Flame Red, Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Opera Blue, and Nitro Crimson.

The Tata Curvv is one of the very few coupe-SUVs available in a relatively lower budget segment. It has a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 19.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand offers four vehicles in four trim levels with a wide variety of variants.

In terms of features, the Tata Curvv comes with ambient mood lighting, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument gauge cluster, powered and ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, an air purifier, electric tailgate, an electrochromic IRVM, and an illuminated and cooled glovebox. For safety, it gets Level 2 ADAS with six airbags, and more.

The powertrain options for the vehicle include a 1.5-litre diesel, 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol, and a 1.2-litre TGDi petrol. The transmission options include six-speed MT, and seven-speed DCA.