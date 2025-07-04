Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Hits 5 Lakh Production Mark

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has announced that the brand has manufactured 5,00,000 vehicles to date across its two manufacturing facilities in India. This marks a significant milestone for the brand. Specifically, the number is divided among two manufacturing plants in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad). Of this, 70 percent vehicles were manufactured in Pune, and the remaining 30 percent rolled out of the latter.

Skoda commenced its manufacturing in India in 2001 with the launch of the Octavia model from its facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Since that time, the company has broadened its lineup to include vehicles such as the Laura, Superb, Kodiaq, Kushaq, Slavia, and the newly released Kylaq, which is described as the brand's first sub-4-meter car.

The manufacturing operations in India now cater to both local and global markets. Parts and components produced in India are being sent to Skoda's newly opened manufacturing plant in Vietnam, where the Kushaq and Slavia models will be assembled for the Vietnamese market.

Commenting on the milestone, Andreas Dick, Skoda Auto a.s. Board Member for Production and Logistics said, "Reaching the milestone of 500,000 cars produced in India is a proud testament to our strategic vision of unwavering commitment to India and operational excellence. By nurturing local engineering talent and embedding global manufacturing processes, we've built an ecosystem that is agile, scalable, and responsive to a dynamically changing environment that meets the highest international standards. This achievement reflects the synergy between world-class innovation and India's growing industrial prowess."

Piyush Arora, CEO & Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, "It is not just about manufacturing 500,000 cars, but building and nurturing 500,000 connections. Every car that rolls out of our production lines shares the DNA of European engineering with unmatched quality, crafted with precision; delivering supreme comfort, safety, technology and driving dynamics. This achievement belongs as much to our customers as it does to our employees. Because what we're manufacturing here isn't just mobility, it's a belief in what India can make for domestic as well as international markets. India plays a pivotal role in the Group's growth strategy.