Skoda India Announces Exchange Carnival Across 6 Major Cities

Skoda Auto India rolls out a special Exchange Carnival this August across its expanding network of showrooms, offering customers a seamless experience while upgrading to a Skoda. As part of the initiative, the brand is hosting an extensive Exchange Carnival featuring free evaluation of existing vehicles, special exchange bonuses on old car trade-ins, and spot booking benefits on the Skoda Auto India model range.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, "The Exchange Carnival is a testament to our customer-first philosophy and our commitment to delivering a premium ownership experience. By leveraging our strong dealer network and organizing large-scale events in key markets, we are ensuring that customers across the country have convenient and engaging avenues to upgrade to the Skoda family. This initiative not only showcases our award-winning product portfolio but also reinforces the value, trust, and service excellence that come with owning a Skoda."

With a view to making the Exchange Carnival widely accessible and effective, Skoda Auto India is also executing a targeted customer outreach programme. This nationwide initiative reinforces the brand's ongoing commitment to inviting more customers into the Skoda family.

In addition to the ongoing offers across India, these Mega Exchange Events will be held at centralised venues in Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune. The Exchange Carnival is being held in Bengaluru on 23rd and 24th August, followed by other locations in the coming weeks.