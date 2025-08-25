PM Modi To Inaugurate Maruti Suzuki's Electric Car, Battery Manufacturing Plant Tomorrow

Maruti Suzuki has been long preparing to launch its much-anticipated electric SUV - e Vitara, in the Indian market. It made its first public appearance at the Bharat Mobility Global 2025 earlier this year. The company also announced the plan to manufacture it in India for the rest of the world as well. The act is now taking shape, as the brand's new electric car manufacturing unit and a Lithium-Ion battery manufacturing plant will be inaugurated tomorrow by the Prime Minister of India - Narendra Modi.

Maruti Suzuki will start manufacturing the e Vitara in India, and it will be exported to 100 countries across the globe. Also, the battery pack for the SUV and other hybrid vehicles will also be manufactured in Gujarat now.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Battery & Range

Talking of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara's hybrid's battery pack, it gets two battery pack choices globally - 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The smaller battery is expected to deliver a WLTP range of 346 km, while the larger battery pack should provide a range of 428 km in its single-motor configuration. On the other hand, the dual-motor variant utilising the 61 kWh battery pack will offer a range of 412 km.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Features

On the inside, the electric SUV features a dual-tone color scheme with Brown and Black shades. Looking closely, there is a new two-spoke steering wheel. In terms of technology, the electric vehicle is equipped with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. Additionally, the brand has incorporated leatherette seats and a fixed glass roof. As for features, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara gets ventilated front seats, a driver's seat with 10-way adjustability, rear seats that slide and recline, 7 airbags, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a wireless charging pad, keyless entry, a ride-by-wire system, and ambient lighting.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price & Rivals

The electric SUV is expected to be introduced at a starting price of around Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom. Once launched, it will go against the likes of the Mahindra BE6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, and more.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Design

The front fascia consists of three-point matrix LED daytime running lights that are built into the headlights. Furthermore, the piano black accents located at the centre of the headlight are quite appealing. The brand has positioned the Nexa branding on the rear windshield. This is all enhanced by 18-inch alloy wheels, robust C pillars, and a revamped design for the LED taillights.