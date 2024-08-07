Tata Curvv EV Launched At Rs 17.49 Lakh; Price, Specs, Design, Features

Tata Motors has added yet another product to its electric car portfolio, the Curvv EV. The Curvv EV has been launched at Rs 17.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in five variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered. The Curvv EV can be bought via Tata's digital showrooms or their EV-only brick-and-mortar dealerships. The Curvv EV is Tata's fifth electric car and also happens to be their flagship battery-powered EV. The ICE version of the Tata Curvv will debut soon.

The Tata Curvv EV sports a coupe SUV design, which is a unique proposition in the mainstream electric car segment. The EV features a connected LED DRL bar and LED headlamps. On the sides, it sports squared-off wheel arches that house the 18-inch alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, and some body cladding to lend it a rugged appearance. The rear end sports a sloping roofline and LED tail lamps. The ground clearance is 190 mm, and the water wading capacity is 450 mm. The boot space is 500 liters, which can be expanded to more than 973 liters when the rear seats are folded. There is an option of a frunk (storage space underneath the bonnet).

In terms of features, the Curvv EV gets a panoramic sunroof, a floating 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch driver display, a 6-way power adjustable driver's seat, ambient lighting, leatherette upholstery, front ventilated seats, a 320 W JBL sound system, and connected tech. It also gets a hands-free tailgate as standard.

The Curvv is capable of meeting a 5-star rating in the BNCAP crash tests. The safety features consist of level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, an electronic stability program, an electric parking brake, and front parking sensors. The EV also has a water wading capacity of 450 mm.

The Curvv EV has two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh units. The claimed range of the 45 kWh variant is 502 km per charge, while the 55 kWh version delivers 585 km (both ARAI-tested). However, Tata Motors has also devised a real-world range criterion which factors in real-world variables like traffic, speed, AC, and gradients that can affect the range. Called C75, this criterion pegs the 45 kWh variant's range at 330 km to 350 km and the 55 kWh variant at 400 km to 425 km. It also offers vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging options. Charging time is pegged at 10 to 80 percent in 40 minutes with a 70 kW+ fast charger. The electric motor delivers 167 hp and is capable of taking car from 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

The Curvv EV will compete against the likes of the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 and the BYD Atto 3 which received a newer, more affordable base variant last month.