Hyundai Creta Variant Line-up Rejigged, Feature List Updated

Hyundai Creta SX Premium:

Front row ventilated seats

8-way power driver seat

Bose premium sound 8-speaker system

Leather seats

Scooped seats

Hyundai Creta EX (O):

Panoramic sunroof

LED reading lamps

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced new variants and feature upgrades to its best-selling SUV - Hyundai Creta. It has a solidified status as an iconic brand in India with over 1.2 million delighted customers. The new variants and feature updates are aimed at further elevating the ownership experience for Creta owners. But how exactly has the variant line-up been rejigged? Let's go through it.Commenting on the introduction of new variants and updates, Mr. Tarun Garg, WholeTime Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "Hyundai Creta has continuously set benchmarks in the SUV segment, becoming a symbol of power, innovation, and customer trust. With the introduction of new variants and updates, we are elevating the driving experience, offering enhanced features, advanced technology, and greater value. These updates reinforce Creta's leadership while catering to evolving customer needs, ensuring every drive is more connected, comfortable, and exciting."The new variants and updates have been thoughtfully crafted to significantly lift the ownership experience of today's aspirational customers. Promising to redefine the driving experience, the new variants add excitement and innovation, enabling customers to explore new standards of SUV driving.The new SX Premium and EX (O) variants come with an array of hi-tech and aspirational features like:The Hyundai Creta SX (O) variant now comes with a rain sensor, rear wireless charger, and scooped seats. Additionally, the company has introduced Smart Key with motion sensors in S (O) and onward variants. This innovative technology elevates the level of security. Titan Grey Matte and Starry Night colour options are now available across all variants of the Hyundai Creta.