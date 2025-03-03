Skoda Updates Maintenance Package And Features For The Kushaq, Slavia, And Kylaq

Skoda is celebrating its 25 years in the Indian market and is now offering a free one-year Supercare maintenance package to Kushaq, Slavia, and Kylaq buyers. The brand is also offering an updated warranty structure. The company recently signed Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador and is planning to start a new era in the Indian market with extended offerings and new features.

Speaking on the new development, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, "This is the New Era in action here at Skoda Auto India. In our milestone year where we are celebrating 25 years in India and 130 in the world, our drive continues to be towards our customers, and towards enhancing their experience with driving and owning Skoda cars. While we are tremendously excited with the Kylaq and in welcoming Ranveer Singh as our first-ever Brand Superstar, we continue to focus on getting closer and listening to our customers. These updates focus on providing our customers and fans immense value and features with a seamless and unmatched ownership and maintenance proposition."

Skoda Kushaq: Updated Features And Warranty

The Skoda Kushaq is available at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakhs. The brand has also revealed that the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay will now be offered as a standard feature, across the trims. Also, the Skoda Kushaq Onyx will now get 16-inch wheels. Skoda also announced that features like the Electric Sunroof, Alloy Wheels (R17), auto-dimming IRVM, Rain Sensing Wipers, and Rear fog lamps that were earlier only available in the top-of-the-line Prestige variant and Monte Carlo editions are now available in the mid-level Signature trim.

Apart from the updated features, the Skoda Kushq now comes with a 5-year/1,25,000 km standard warranty.



Skoda Slavia: Updated Features And Warranty

Skoda Slavia's mid-level trim- Signature, now gets feature additions. The list includes an electric sunroof, LED headlamps with DRLs, rain-sensing wipers, and auto-dimming IRVMs. Apart from the feature add-ups, the Slavia also gets a 3-year/1,00,000 km warranty.

Skoda Kylaq: Updates And Warranty

The Skoda Kylaq does not get any feature updates as of now. However, the brand is offering Supercare packages at zero cost to Kushq, Slavia, and Kylaq buyers.