Nissan Magnite Achieves 50,000 Export Sales, Is Now E20 Compliant

Nissan Motor India has reached a significant milestone as the Magnite has achieved 50,000 units of export sales since its inception. As a part of the recently announced India strategy, which includes growing domestic and export volumes and positioning India as a major export hub for the company, the Magnite managed to achieve this number. The introduction of the LHD version has also boosted exports considerably, since the first dispatch in January 2025.

On the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said- "The New Nissan Magnite continues to make its mark not only in India but also in global markets, having crossed the significant milestone of 50,000 export sales. This achievement highlights the growing trust in Nissan's ability to deliver quality, innovation, and performance. Coupled with the New Nissan Magnite's full E20 compliance, our strategy emphasises our dedication towards future-ready mobility solutions, aligning with evolving environmental standards. We remain committed to our India operations and the New Nissan Magnite's constant evolution is a testament to this dedication."



Nissan Magnite boasts 50+ safety features

In February 2025, Nissan recorded consolidated wholesale dispatches of 8,567 units, primarily driven by a surge in export shipments. Domestic sales accounted for 2,328 units, while exports totalled 6,239 units, reflecting 97 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 3,163 export units in February 2024.



Also Read: BMW 3 Series LWB Facelift Launched, Prices Start At Rs 62.60 Lakh

Nissan, also announced that the naturally aspirated engine is now E20 compliant. Apart from the naturally aspirated engine, the Magnite also offers a turbocharged engine as an option, becoming E20 compliant way back in August 2024.

The Nissan Magnite's 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine variant delivers a peak power and torque output of 70 HP and 96 Nm, respectively. Whereas, the 1.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine is capable of churning out a peak power of 96.65 HP and 160 Nm of torque.