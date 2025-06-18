Honda Super EV Concept To Debut At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Honda is going to mark its presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with a special send off to its hot hatch , the Civic Type R Ultimate Edition. Along with it, the Japanese automaker will have the new hybrid Prelude and the 0 SUV. Additionally, the brand will use the opportunity to introduce an electric urban vehicle concept. Called the Super EV, the hatchback has remained under a veil with a very few details on the surface. It is speculated to be the successor of the Honda e.

The new concept seems to have the personality of a Kei car with a boxy design with a curvy front bumper. Another element that stands out is a closed grille with an integrated charging port complemented by circular headlamps and vertical headlamps. All of these elements are reminiscent of the Honda N-One sold in the Japanese market. At the rear end, the car gets a short hood with bulging fenders.

Honda Super EV will be relatively smaller and might step in the territory of the Hyundai Inster. Furthermore, it looks like it is ready to enter production. This is because it does not have typical concept features like oversized wheels and other fancy design elements. Instead, it gets traditional door handles instead of the flush sitting handles.

The details on specifications of the car are still scarce. However, in the international market the electric vehicle will likely be launched as an affordable model with specs fitting the price range. This comes as part of the brand's plan to launch new electric vehicles. These EVs will come with new platforms, new batteries and new technology for the powertrain.