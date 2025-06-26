MG To Showcase Model Y Rival, Cyber X, And More At Goodwood Festival

MG is preparing to introduce two new electric vehicles alongside the Cyberster Black, EX4, and Cyber X concept at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed (scheduled from 10th July to 13th July). The British car maker has not yet specified any details about the other two cars to be introduced at the event.

Also Read: Toyota Partners With Ohmium To Develop Green Hydrogen Energy Solutions In India

MG recently teased the soon-to-be-unveiled car on its social media, and it seems like the IM6 crossover. This also hints that probably IM (a joint venture of MG, Alibaba, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech, and SAIC) may launch the IM6 in the UK, as it is already up for sale in the Australian market.

Also Read: 2026 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled With More Power And Performance Upgrades

In the teaser, MG has also hinted that it may showcase the performance of the IM6 at the Goodwood Hillclub. The IM6 SUV gets a 75 kWh and a 100 kWh battery pack option in the Australian and Thai markets. The AWD version of the electric SUV gives a combined power output of 778 hp and 802 Nm of torque. The IM6 Performance (top-spec) variant can achieve 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

MG Cyber X Concept

Apart from the two electric cars, MG is also gearing up to put the Cyberster Black and the Cyber X up for display. Though the MG Cyberster has already been revealed and is also going to be launched in India soon, it now gets a new paint for the Goodwill show. Also, the MG Cyber X will be showcased at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The MG Cyber X is characterized by a boxy appeal with pop-up headlights.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT XX Electric Concept Debuts With 1341 HP, 360 kmph Top Speed