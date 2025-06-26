Toyota Partners With Ohmium To Develop Green Hydrogen Energy Solutions In India

In a significant push towards clean energy innovation and carbon neutrality, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-based Ohmium International to co-develop integrated Green Hydrogen power solutions for the Indian market. The collaboration brings together Toyota's expertise in fuel cell technology with Ohmium's capabilities in Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) hydrogen technology. The two companies will jointly explore the deployment of scalable, efficient hydrogen-powered microgrids for various applications, including data centres and remote locations with stringent environmental norms.

The move signals Toyota's growing intent to diversify its hydrogen strategy in India - moving beyond mobility to support broader clean energy infrastructure. India has set an ambitious goal to achieve energy independence by 2047 and net-zero emissions by 2070. As part of this broader energy transition, Green Hydrogen is increasingly seen as a key enabler, offering a low-carbon alternative for energy storage, industrial use, transportation, and decentralised power generation. To catalyse this shift, the Government of India launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023, aiming to build a self-reliant hydrogen economy driven by local R&D and investment.

MoU exchange between Sudeep Dalvi, Senior Vice President & Head, State Affairs - Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Dr Chock Karuppiah, CSTO, Ohmium International

Aligning with this vision, TKM's partnership with Ohmium is positioned as a critical step in developing indigenous, future-ready hydrogen solutions that can help India meet its decarbonisation targets. As part of the MoU, Toyota will contribute its technical expertise, provide system integration support, and supply fuel cell modules. Ohmium, meanwhile, will take the lead in designing and testing the prototype of a Green Hydrogen-powered microgrid system.

These microgrids will be modular and scalable in nature, and can serve as decentralised energy sources for critical infrastructure and off-grid environments. The feasibility study will explore practical applications across sectors, laying the groundwork for wider deployment of hydrogen solutions in India.

This partnership builds on Toyota's ongoing efforts to promote hydrogen-based technologies in India. In 2022, TKM launched the Toyota Mirai demonstration project in collaboration with iCAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology), marking the debut of a Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) on Indian roads. The project aimed to assess real-world feasibility and gather data to support a nascent hydrogen ecosystem.

In early 2023, TKM also partnered with Ashok Leyland to supply Fuel Cell Modules for the development of hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle prototypes. A separate collaboration with the Government of Kerala focused on evaluating the viability of hydrogen-powered mobility in the state.