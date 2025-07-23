Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Rivaling Toyota Rumion Gets Price Hike; Check Details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has changed the prices of its most affordable MPV in the Indian market. This comes in the form of an upward revision in the prices of Rumion. The hike has been implemented on all variants of MPV, and it now comes at a starting price of Rs 10.66 lakh (ex-showroom). This translates to a uniform hike of Rs 12,500 on the MPV. Meanwhile, the most expensive variant now comes at Rs 13.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Rumion is a rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and is part of a range of models that the two manufacturers share, such as the Baleno-Glanza, Fronx-Taisor, and Hyryder-Vitara, among others. While Maruti Suzuki offers numerous variants of the Ertiga, Toyota provides three variants of the Rumion - S, G, and V.

Even though the Toyota Rumion is built on the same chassis as the Ertiga, it features various unique design characteristics that differentiate it visually from the popular MPV. It boasts an updated front grille with a mesh design, which replaces the original projector headlights flanking it. Both the front and rear bumpers have been reworked, and the vehicle also includes newly designed alloy wheels. Additionally, the Rumion is offered in India as a seven-seater model.

Inside, the Toyota Rumion showcases a dual-tone black and beige dashboard adorned with faux wood accents. It comes equipped with a range of comfort-oriented features such as cruise control, automatic climate control, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Toyota Rumion is fueled by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 102 hp and 138 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with either a five-speed manual or an automatic torque converter transmission that drives the front wheels. Additionally, there is a CNG variant that produces 87 hp and 121 Nm of torque, available with a manual transmission.

This family-friendly MPV offers a fuel efficiency of 20.5km/l, which is comparable to its Maruti Suzuki equivalent. On the other hand, the CNG version, equipped with a factory-installed kit, achieves an impressive mileage of 26.11km/kg.