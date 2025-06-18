Mercedes-AMG G63 Worth Over Rs 3.02 Crore Goes Missing- What Went Wrong?

Dealerships are among the first ones to shoulder the weight of responsibility of handling a new car that rolls out of the production plant. The responsibility becomes even bigger when the car in question is a Mercedes-AMG G63, which apart from being a vehicle with legendary name is also a model that carries a hefty price tag. The one in this incident is from the US and is worth around $350,000 (around Rs 3.5 crore).

The unit of the Mercedes-AMG G63 in this incident went missing while from a dealership in Texas. This happened after two dealers shook on a deal and an unknown third party managed to swipe away the car from one of the dealers. Presently, both the dealers involved have no information where the G63 is now.

Also Read: Skoda Octavia RS Snapped Sans Camo Before Launch: Potential Golf GTI Killer?

The story begins with the Mercedes-Benz dealership from Laredo in Texas who owned the SUV and sold it to Loeber Motors in Illinois. After receiving the payment of $347,225 (around Rs 2.99 Crore), the Texas dealer was supposed to set up transport and handle the paperwork. However, things did not go down as per the plan.

As reported by AutoNews, the actual car carrier arrived to collect the SUV several days after it had already been taken. Mercedes-Benz of Laredo expressed surprise but acknowledged that three days earlier, an employee had handed the keys to "an unidentified individual." It remains uncertain who that person was, what kind of paperwork or documentation they presented, and how they were aware of the transaction and collection specifics.

Loeber Motors is currently working through the legal system to recover its funds because the Texas-based dealership has apparently not issued a refund. The general manager there reportedly admitted, "we screwed up," but that statement falls about $347,000 short of being adequate in this kind of situation.