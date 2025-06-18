Skoda Octavia RS Snapped Sans Camo Before Launch: Potential Golf GTI Killer?

Skoda India displayed Octavia RS at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 sparking conversations around its launch in the country. While things had cooled down for a while, the latest spotting of the car without camouflage has reignited the conversation. The performance-oriented version of the vehicle is expected to be launched in the Indian market.

The time for the launch seems to be coming closer, even more so as the country recently witnessed the launch of the Volkswagen Golf GTI. Chances are like the aforementioned hot hatch, the Octavia RS will also be introduced as a CBU and in limited numbers. This might end up hurting the sales of forthcoming units of the Golf GTI considering the popularity of the Octavia RS. However, pricing will be an important factor.

The Skoda Octavia RS will come with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which kicks out 261 hp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. This unit works in conjunction with a 7-speed dual-clutch (DSG) automatic transmission. This makes the hatch capable of going from a stand still to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds, while the top speed is rated to be 250 kmph.

To add more spice to the performance, the car with the RS badge is sligtly lower than the standard model and gets an electronic limited-slip differential on the front axle. The sportiness of the car is further accentuated by a different exhaust setup with black-finished tailpipes.

Although the overall design is the same as the standard Octavia, the RS model sets itself apart with several styling upgrades. These features comprise a darkened butterfly grille, matrix LED headlights with refreshed daytime running lights, revamped front air intakes, and the new two-dimensional Skoda and RS badges. Buyers will also have new colour options and alloy wheel designs to choose from.