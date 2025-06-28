Skoda Sold Over 1800 Units Of Kushaq Every Month Since Launch

Skoda Auto India has registered the sales of 89,000 units of Kushaq since its launch on June 28, 2021. This means that on average, the brand sold 1,854 units of the compact SUV every month. As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the model accounts for almost 77 per cent of the total SUV sales of the Czech brand.

Manufactured at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India's facility located in Chakan, Pune, the Kushaq boasts a localisation rate of 95 percent. It marked the inaugural product under the brand's India 2.0 initiative, utilizing the MQB A0 IN, a variant of Volkswagen's MQB platform tailored for the Indian market, which also forms the foundation for the Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kylaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Volkswagen Virtus.

Also Read: Tata Harrier.ev Stealth Edition Launched In India At Rs 28.24 Lakh

During its initial fiscal year (FY) of sales, FY22, the Kushaq registered sales of 21,427 units. This was followed by an impressive 25,300 units sold in FY23, marking it as the year with the highest sales so far. In FY24, Skoda India recorded 23,396 units sold of the Kushaq in the country, and in FY25, 17,363 units were sold. In the first two months of FY26, Skoda India has managed to sell just 1,427 units.

The Kushaq, alongside the Taigun, was among the first vehicles to receive a complete 5-star crash test rating from Global NCAP under its revised and more rigorous testing standards. The Kushaq is offered with a choice of either a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which can be paired with a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Skoda's compact SUV is offered at prices ranging from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.11 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It competes against models such as the Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Tata Curvv.