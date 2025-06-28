Tata Harrier.ev Stealth Edition Launched In India At Rs 28.24 Lakh

Tata Motors recently announced the prices of the Harrier.ev QWD. Now, the Indian manufacturer has launched the Stealth Edition of the SUV at a starting price of Rs 28.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This iteration of the vehicle comes with aesthetic changes and is being offered with a 75 kWh battery pack. It will be available in four different trim levels. Specifically, the Empowered 75 Stealth, Empowered 75 Stealth ACFC, Empowered 75 QWD Stealth, and Empowered 75 QWD Stealth ACFC variants.

The starting price for the Harrier EV Stealth Edition is Rs 28.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Empowered 75 Stealth trim. For an additional Rs 49,000, buyers can choose the Empowered 75 Stealth ACFC, which brings the price to Rs 28.73 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the Empowered 75 QWD Stealth and the Empowered 75 QWD Stealth ACFC are available for Rs 29.74 lakh and Rs 30.23 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively.

Also Read: Tata Harrier.ev QWD Prices Out: Check Full List, Features, And More

On the outside, the Tata Harrier.ev Stealth Edition comes with 'Matte Stealth Black' paint scheme. While the rest of the design elements are the same as the standard version of the electric SUV, the design of the 19-inch alloy wheels has been changed. These Piano Black alloy wheels come with aero inserts. Following the same pattern, the interior of the vehicle comes with Carbon Noir leatherette seats and an interior theme.

In terms of the motor specifications, the Tata Harrier EV Stealth Edition comes equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack. This 75 kWh battery option is available with two drivetrain configurations: RWD and QWD. The RWD versions generate 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, while the QWD versions deliver 391 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. Based on MIDC testing, these configurations enable the SUV to travel 627 km and 622 km on a single charge, respectively.

Additionally, the feature list remains the same with elements like a wireless charger, air purifier, powered tailgate, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, a sliding armrest with cooled storage, autonomous parking assistance, summon mode, reverse assistance, various regeneration modes with paddle shifters, a 540-degree surround view (providing a 360-degree perspective and an under-car view for off-road conditions), an HD rearview mirror IRVM, a digital key, and additional features. The manufacturer is also providing vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging capabilities.