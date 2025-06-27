Tata Harrier.ev QWD Prices Out: Check Full List, Features, And More

Tata Motors has announced the prices of the Harrier.ev QWD variant. Based on the announcement from the brand, this variant of the electric SUV will be available at an introductory price of Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the most expensive car to roll out of the Indian manufacturer's plant. It is to be noted that the entry-level variant of the SUV will be sold at an introductory price of Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) until the prices are revised.

The Harrier.ev offers two options for battery packs: 65 kWh and 75 kWh. Both configurations come with a single motor and a rear-wheel-drive layout, while the 75 kWh battery also includes an option for dual motors and all-wheel drive. The rear-wheel-drive versions of the Harrier EV produce 238 hp and 315 Nm, while the dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup with the 75 kWh battery delivers a total of 313 hp and 504 Nm. In terms of claimed range, the 65 kWh variants of the Harrier EV can cover up to 538 km on one charge, whereas the 75 kWh RWD and AWD models achieve distances of 627 km and 622 km, respectively.

The feature list includes of the Tata Harrier.ev comes with features like a wireless charger, air purifier, powered tailgate, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, a sliding armrest with cooled storage, autonomous parking assistance, summon mode, reverse assistance, various regeneration modes with paddle shifters, a 540-degree surround view (providing a 360-degree perspective and an under-car view for off-road conditions), an HD rearview mirror IRVM, a digital key, and additional features. The manufacturer is also providing vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging capabilities.

Persona Price# (in INR)

(All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India) Adventure 65 21.49 Lakh Adventure S 65 21.99 Lakh Fearless+ 65 23.99 Lakh Fearless+ 75 24.99 Lakh Empowered 75 27.49 Lakh Empowered 75 28.99 Lakh

To ensure the safety of passengers, the manufacturer has equipped the electric SUV with several features including seven airbags, a digital video recorder, TPMS, hill hold assist, hill descent control, rain-sensing wipers, an electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all wheels with wiping, AVAS (acoustic vehicle alerting system), automatic headlights, and a range of Level 2 ADAS features.