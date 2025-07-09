Tata AutoComp-Skoda Joint Venture To Build Railway Components In India

Tata AutoComp and Skoda Group, a leading European manufacturer of components and vehicles for public transport, have announced the formation of a joint venture to manufacture railway propulsion systems and components. This strategic partnership is aimed at supporting the growing Indian railway and mobility markets.

The new company, jointly owned by the two partners, will focus on manufacturing converters, drives, and auxiliary converters for medium-high-speed and regional trains, metros, and light rail vehicles. Manufacturing operations will be based in India. The joint venture involves a multi-million-euro investment and is expected to bring economic and technological benefits to the region.

The JV signing ceremony was held at the Hotel Taj Mahal, New Delhi, and was attended by senior leadership from both organizations, along with Ing. Eva Kopecka, Head of the Commercial and Economic Section at the Embassy of the Czech Republic in New Delhi.

Mr. Arvind Goel, Vice-Chairman, Tata AutoComp, said, "Tata AutoComp has consistently led the way in delivering advanced technological solutions to its customers. Our collaboration with Skoda Group is set to enhance our footprint in the Indian Railway and Metro sector by enabling the introduction of state-of-the-art electrical propulsion systems and components. We value this partnership with Skoda Group, a globally recognized provider of high-quality railway technologies."

Tata AutoComp MD & CEO Mr. Manoj Kolhatkar added, "We are delighted to collaborate with Skoda Group, a global player in the public transport industry. This partnership improves our market presence in the Railway domain and will contribute to safe and efficient solutions for Indian Railway and Metro segments."

The components will be manufactured in India by TATA AutoComp with technical expertise & support from the Skoda Group. Leveraging TATA AutoComp's expertise within the Indian Railway Market and its notable contributions to the 'Vande Bharat' train project, this partnership is set to amplify its influence while materializing a mutually enriching and sustainable collaboration.