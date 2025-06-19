Skoda Kushaq Facelift Spotted Testing; Here's What's New

Skoda is testing a refreshed version of its compact SUV, the Kushaq, in India. Recently spotted on the road with heavy camouflage, the updated model keeps its familiar shape but features some noticeable changes. These include slight exterior updates, upgraded interior features, and a new automatic transmission, making it a fresh option in a competitive market. Here's what to expect from the updated version.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Exterior Changes

The Kushaq's overall shape remains similar, but the facelift brings some stylish changes. The front bumper now has a redesigned air dam with sharper lines and a more squared-off air dam with an all-black honeycomb mesh grille. The headlamps are slightly reshaped, and the rear features slimmer boomerang-style LED tail lamps connected by a thin LED strip, making the SUV look wider. Other updates include new blacked-out alloy wheels and changes to the bumpers to better match the refreshed front design.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Interior

Skoda is expected to upgrade features without completely redesigning the interior. It is expected to offer an updated trim, new upholstery, and better ambient lighting to enhance the cabin feel. Moreover, it is expected to introduce a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), providing useful features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic braking, making the Kushaq more competitive with other tech-savvy vehicles.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Powertrain

The Kushaq facelift will likely keep the same mechanical setup with some minor updates. It will still offer two turbocharged petrol engines, a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI engine and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI EVO engine. The 1.0-litre engine delivers 114.hp and 175 Nm of torque. It will have a 6-speed manual transmission and a new 8-speed automatic gearbox, expected to improve fuel efficiency. The 1.5-litre engine will be available with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The Skoda Kushaq facelift is expected to launch in India towards the end of the current year or early 2026.